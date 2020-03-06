Construction underway on capital improvement projects at CSU Channel Islands

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Some major projects are underway at Cal State Channel Islands.

Construction is scheduled to take place over the next five years.

The school's president discussed the capital improvement project plans during her State of the University Address on Thursday. CSUCI and the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the event.

The improvements include a new early childhood education center, hundreds of new homes in the University Glen are and new modern structures.

"Gateway hall is one of the most exciting projects that we have happening on campus. It's two buildings, a $71 million dollar project that will serve as a vibrant new entry way to the university and a one stop shop for all of the support services that our students need," Erika D. Beck, CSU Channel Islands president said.

Also planned is a new campus hub with student apartments, an expanded health clinic and new classrooms.

The campus currently has about 7,000 students, but that number is expected to rise to 15,000 over the next several years.