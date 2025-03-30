Four injured in two-car crash on Highway 154 near Los Olivos Sunday morning

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Four people were injured after a two-car crash on Highway 154 near Los Olivos Sunday morning, just before 9:30, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two of these patients required extrication, a female minor and an adult woman, and were taken to Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to the SBCFD.

The other two patients, an adult male and an adult female, were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for their own minor to moderate injuries, according to the SBCFD.

The westbound section of Highway 154 was closed for about an hour, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the SBCFD.