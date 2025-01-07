City of Goleta granted State Funding for Community Connections Infrastructure Project

GOLETA, Calif. – The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding 25 California projects a combined $258 million for transportation infrastructure upgrades. U.S. Senator, Alex Padilla, announced the distribution of the grants in a press release Tuesday.

The City of Goleta was amongst the recipients – set to receive an estimated $11.16 million to improve community connections to employment, housing, services, and amenities.

“Far too many communities across California have been cut off by old highway construction projects or are struggling with aging transportation infrastructure in their own neighborhoods,” said Senator Padilla.

The Rural program, one of the programs who funded the grants, supports projects that improve safety, connectivity, and economic growth in rural communities.

Goleta's infrastructure project will build a dedicated multipurpose underpass through Hwy 101, Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) Tracks, SR 217 to connect residents to Old Town Goleta. Eliminating any barriers that would prevent residents from access to grocery stores, health care services, green spaces, and educational, employment, and recreational opportunities.

Additionally, the project will fund a Class 1 bicycle path and pedestrian crosswalks to improve safety.

You can find a full list of the California Project receiving funding here.