Caltrans begins post-storm two-day pothole repair project on Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Nipomo

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Caltrans will begin a two-day pothole repair project on Highway 101 between Santa Maria and Nipomo on Thursday, causing traffic delays up to a half-hour.

Caltrans said drivers should expect the closure of the right lane on northbound Highway 101 beginning 9:00 a.m. Thursday until 3:00 p.m. Friday.

The agency said it will attempt to repair approximately 5,000 ft of road using 250 tons of asphalt.

HEADS UP: Expect delays on northbound #Hwy101 from #SantaMaria to #Nipomo while crews repair potholes today & tomorrow from 9 am to 3 pm. An estimated 250 tons of asphalt will be used. #SlowForTheConeZone pic.twitter.com/fzqXVCW9xH — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) March 23, 2023

The road construction is to improve the safety of all drivers, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans reminded drivers "don't forget to slow down for the cone zone."

