Caltrans begins post-storm two-day pothole repair project on Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Nipomo

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Caltrans will begin a two-day pothole repair project on Highway 101 between Santa Maria and Nipomo on Thursday, causing traffic delays up to a half-hour.

Caltrans said drivers should expect the closure of the right lane on northbound Highway 101 beginning 9:00 a.m. Thursday until 3:00 p.m. Friday.

The agency said it will attempt to repair approximately 5,000 ft of road using 250 tons of asphalt.

The road construction is to improve the safety of all drivers, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans reminded drivers "don't forget to slow down for the cone zone."

