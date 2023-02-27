Road closures limiting traffic access on Highways 1, 166

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Storm-related road closures are impacting access on two well-traveled local state highways on the Central Coast.

"As a result of this storm, we saw flooding, downed trees and also mudslides on various highways within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties," said Alex Bertola, Caltrans public information officer.

Along with several county and city maintained roads, two well-traveled state highways have experienced significant damage over the past few days, including Highway 166.

The two-lane highway is an important east-west artery between the Central Coast and the Central Valley, traveling from Santa Maria to Bakersfield.

Highway 166 was closed in Nipomo on Monday, right at the intersection of the highway and South Thompson Avenue, adjacent to the Highway 101.

"A roughly 65-mile stretch remains closed along highway 166 due to mudslides and flooding," said Bertola. "This was during our most recent storm. The closure is from highway 101 to highway 33."

Just before 6:30 p.m., Caltrans reported the highway reopened for travelers heading in both directions.

Highway 1 south of Lompoc is also being affected by recent inclement weather. The two-lane highway which connects Lompoc to Highway 101 just north of Gaviota is currently the site an emergency road repair project.

"We had a washout on Highway 1 about a half-a-mile north of Jalama Road and our crews are out there working, trying to get that road repaired," said Bertola.

The project to repair the roadway is expected to last up to three weeks, which will result in with one-way traffic control during some parts of the day and at other times full highway closures.

"There are delays up to 20 minutes and drivers can also expect full closures of the roadway, so highway 101, as well as 246 might be the best option to avoid delays," said Bertola.

There are additional closures on other local roads, such as Division street between Nipomo and Highway 1 just south of Guadalupe.

To ensure safety, drivers are being asked to obey all restrictions and directions posted on signs.

"It's extremely important that the traveling public adhere to road closure signs," said Bertola. "There could be flooding, as well as downed or even live wires, so those road closure signs are in effect for a reason."

As the closures of 1 and 166 remain in effect, Highway 101 should remain busier and experience a higher volume of traffic than usual, so the public is asked to be drive with caution.