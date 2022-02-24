Skip to Content
Traffic
By ,
today at 4:33 pm
Published 4:45 pm

Lanes open after two-car crash caused full lane closures on Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Just after 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said both lanes of Highway 227 near Los Ranchos Rd have been reopened after a two-car crash caused lane closures about 40 minutes earlier.

No injuries have been reported, but CHP said both cars had major front end damage with all airbags deployed.

Both lanes were blocked around 3:40 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The lanes were reopened as of 4:24 p.m., and the alert was lifted but traffic is reported to be heavy on the southbound side, according to CHP.

Traffic

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content