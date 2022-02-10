11 vehicle crash and gas spill on Highway 101 near Linden Ave, closures on both north and southbound lanes, five minor injuries

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Carpinteria-Summerland Fire responded to an 11-vehicle pile-up crash and diesel leak on Highway 101 near Linden Ave in Carpinteria just before 11 a.m., and both the north and southbound lanes are affected.

Fire officials said three cars crashed on the northbound lanes of Highway 101, including a truck that was carrying diesel. Crews are working to clean up the spill.

On the southbound lanes, officials said there was an eight-vehicle crash.

There were five minor injuries reported, but officials were unsure of how many needed to be transported to the hospital.

All lanes on southbound 101 are closed north of Linden Ave, and only one lane is open on the northbound side.

Officials reported no estimated time of reopening the southbound lanes.

The cause of crash is still under investigation.

Two engines, one squad, a Battalion Chief, AMR and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

