SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.-A fatal crash in San Luis Obispo County temporarily shut down highway 46 on Monday afternoon.

It happened by the Cholame Y near the Jack Ranch Cafe in Shandon.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo first responders said four vehicles were involved.

One person was killed, another has major injuries, and two people have minor injuries.

A multi million dollar CalTrans renovation is slated to improve safety.

Highway 46 is back open.

.