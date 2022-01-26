Vision Zero Project Community Workshop puts focus on Cliff Drive safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara isn't known as one of Santa Barbara's safety streets.

That is why the city has been making an effort to improve it.

A virtual public meeting called the Cliff Drive Vision Zero Project Community Workshop is being held between 5:30 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Vision Zero is nationwide strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities.

And there have been too many on Cliff Drive.

A motorcyclists was in a fatal crash on an afternoon near Santa Barbara City College in 2018 and three young adults lost their lives in a crash on a Tuesday night near La Marina Drive in 2016.

Proposals for safety improvements include new crosswalks, traffic signals and wider sidewalks.

Interim Public Works Downtown Manager Jessica Grant said Cliff Drive used to be known as State Route 225.

That is when it was under Cal Trans control.

Since 2014 it has been under the city of Santa Barbara's control and there have been a number of public meetings to gather input.

The city lost out on a grant last year, but an effort is underway to apply for another one that could lead to $24 million in funding.

To register and join tonight's virtual meeting visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/cliffdrive or or view information at cliffdriveplan@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

We will have more on the Cliff Drive workshop tonight on the news.