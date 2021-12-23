HWY 1 near Orcutt closed due to flooding

ORCUTT, Calif. – A portion of Highway 1 near Orcutt was closed Thursday afternoon after the roadway flooded as rainfall drenched the area.

The busy highway was closed between Solomon Road and Black Road due to the flooding.

Rain continued to fall steadily and inundate roads in Santa Barbara County Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for all of Santa Barbara County until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Caltrans says there is no clear timeline for when Highway 1 will reopen.

