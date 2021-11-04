Tefft Street traffic improvement project in Nipomo nears completion, some drivers frustrated with redesigned intersection

NIPOMO, Calif. -- A much-anticipated traffic improvement project to help alleviate congestion on Tefft Street in Nipomo is nearing completion.

"We're fine tuning with signal improvements, working with the state, Caltrans, to make sure the lights timing are in order between Mary and Oakglen," said Genaro Diaz, San Luis Obispo County Public Works Project Manager. "The project is in essence complete. It's just putting the final touches. It will be completed probably within a couple weeks."

Construction crews have been working on the project for several months. A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the county in late April.

The road improvements are designed to improve traffic flow along Tefft Street, which is heavily impacted throughout out the day, especially during commute times.

"The purpose and the goal of this project was all about the green time on Tefft, to improve traffic flow along Tefft Street," said Diaz.

The project included widening both off-ramps, as well as the addition of new stop lights. The timing of the stop lights have also been adjusted.

"The project was a success," said Diaz. "The anticipated improvement on Tefft was a success and even more than we thought so. There is an improvement on travel time on Tefft and that is because of the additional storage on both off-ramps, it provides additional green time along Tefft, which was the purpose of this project and it went as planned."

While the county has deemed the project a success, many drivers are unhappy about a major change in the design of the South Frontage Road/Tefft Street intersection.

Drivers on South Frontage road can no longer turn left onto Tefft Street. Instead, motorists can only turn right onto Tefft Street.

People who wish to access Tefft Street from South Frontage now have to turn left onto Hill Street and turn right onto Mary Avenue.

In response to the recent change, many Nipomo residents have expressed frustration on social media about the left turn restriction.

Diaz explained that creating a right turn only lane on South Frontage Road is helping with the overall goal of the project.

"Adding additional green time to Tefft and removed left turn movements coming from South Frontage and that green time also gets put on Tefft," said Diaza. "I'm sure there will be some people that may not be pleased with the removal of left turn movements, but there's a larger users of Tefft that would appreciate the flow on Tefft."

According to Public Works, the project will cost $1,520,200, and is being funded by the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) and County Road Improvement Funds.