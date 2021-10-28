Trout Creek Bridge replacement project east of Santa Margarita now complete

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A project to replace the Trout Creek Bridge east of Santa Margarita has been completed.

Caltrans said the project included a new steel reinforced structural concrete bridge, drainage improvements and habitat restoration.

The project, located at the intersection of Highway 58 and Pozo Road, cost about $7 million.

Caltrans and the contractor for this project, Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, want to thank the community for their patience during this construction.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, you can visit dot.ca.gov/district-5.