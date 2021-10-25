Roads blocked after power lines go down in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several roads were blocked in Downtown Santa Barbara Monday afternoon after power lines were knocked down.

City firefighters responded to the area of E. Los Olivos Street and Santa Barbara Street just before 4 p.m.

A captain at the scene told NewsChannel 3 that some branches from a nearby palm had broken off and hit the power lines.

They said they saw some smoldering on the lines when they arrived.

SoCal Edison crews were called to the scene to determine if the lines were still active.

Santa Barbara police were also called to temporarily close the roads in the area for public safety.

SoCal Edison's website reported 148 homes in the immediate area did lose power, though they have not confirmed if it is related to the downed lines.

Cleanup will continue into the evening. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.