Morro Bay police successfully stop wrong-way driver on HWY 1

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police helped SLO County Sheriff's deputies stop a wrong-way driver on Highway 1 early Saturday morning.

Officers said the deputies were on Highway 1 in Morro Bay when they reported seeing a wrong-way driver traveling southbound at about 45 miles per hour in the northbound lanes.

The deputies said the vehicle was refusing to stop and continued driving in the wrong direction.

Morro Bay police responded to the incident and entered the highway northbound at South Bay Boulevard in an attempt to stop the vehicle from entering oncoming traffic.

The officer decided to stop his police car in the path of the wrong-way driver in hopes the vehicle would also stop.

Fortunately, the intervention technique was successful and the wrong-way vehicle stopped.

Officers contacted the driver and determined they may have been having a mental health episode. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in relation to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing and charges against the driver are being evaluated.