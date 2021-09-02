CHP identifies Oxnard man as motorcyclist killed in Casitas Pass crash

Traffic

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Casitas Pass in Ventura County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Highway 150/Casitas Pass Road west of Rameli Ranch Road.

CHP officers said 35-year-old Sung Dae Kang of Oxnard was driving an Aprilia motorcycle eastbound on Highway 150. At the same time a 53-year-old Lompoc man was driving a Peterbilt 3-axle dump truck westbound on the same road.

CHP said as the two vehicles approached each other, Kang lost control of the motorcycle and traveled over the solid double yellow lines, crashing into the side of the dump truck.

Kang reportedly fell off of the motorcycle and was seriously injured. He was treated by medical personnel at the scene, however, Kang reportedly died from his injuries before he could be transported to the hospital by helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation by Ventura Area CHP.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information relating to the crash is urged to call the Ventura Area CHP Office at 805-662-2640.