Officers investigating possible hit and run after man dies of injuries near Santa Maria

Traffic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Officers in Santa Maria are investigating after a man died of critical injuries, possibly associated with a hit and run near the city.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a man down in the roadway on Black Road near Mahoney Road just west of Santa Maria.

Crews said they arrived at the scene and found a man lying in the road suffering from serious injuries.

County Fire paramedics treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Marian Regional Medical Center on an AMR ambulance.

Despite best efforts to save the man, he ultimately passed away and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

County Fire said no vehicles were near the scene when firefighters got there, so they were unable to confirm if it was a hit and run.

Santa Maria police and CHP officers shut down Black Road in the immediate area to search for evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.