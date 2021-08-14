Skip to Content
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Goleta

Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

GOLETA, Calif. - A man was transported to Cottage Hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed in Goleta.

The crash happened around 12:23 a.m. Saturday on the Fairview Road overpass for Highway 101.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded and said they found a driver in his 20s suffering from major injuries after his car crashed head-on into a wall on the overpass.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to the hospital.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

