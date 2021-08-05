Major extrication needed after vehicle crashes into pole in Santa Maria

Traffic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Major extrication was needed after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Santa Maria Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Betteravia and Mahoney Roads on the west side of the city.

California Highway Patrol officers said a single black Toyota had crashed into a telephone pole.

County Fire responded to the scene to provide major extrication.

It is unclear how many people were involved or how serious their injuries are at this time.

CHP said the pole is still standing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.