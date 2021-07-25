Driver killed in crash near Shandon that sparked small brush fire

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly crash sparked a brush fire along Highway 41 south of Shandon on Sunday.

It happened around 6:58 p.m. near Wood Canyon Ranch Road.

Crews with CAL FIRE said they found a single vehicle with one person inside that had crashed and caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The flames from the vehicle quickly spread to the surrounding grass, however, firefighters said they contained the burn to a 60-by-100 foot patch.

Traffic was restricted in the area by CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.