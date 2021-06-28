Roundabout project in San Luis Obispo County nearing completion

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A new roundabout in Paso Robles wine country is almost complete.

The roundabout is located at the intersection Highway 46 West and Vineyard Drive.

Final electrical work is expected to be done over the next two weeks.

The $4 million project is being completed by CalPortland. The company shared photos of the progress of the project which was distributed by Caltrans Public Information Officer Jim Shivers on Twitter.