Traffic
2 hospitalized with serious injuries after rollover crash on HWY 166 west of New Cuyama

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized with critical injuries Sunday morning after a rollover crash on Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley.

Santa Barbara County Fire said it happened around 5:26 a.m. near Cottonwood Canyon Road on the 7300 block of Hwy 166.

Crews responded to the scene and found two people were still trapped inside the vehicle with one person out of the vehicle. Two of the individuals sustained serious injuries while one had only minor injuries.

After heavy extrication, County Fire said one of the victims with serious injuries was airlifted to the hospital by CalStar helicopter while the second was taken by ground ambulance. Their current conditions are unclear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.

