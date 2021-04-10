One person injured after car crashes into San Luis Obispo 9/11 memorial

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - One person was transported to the hospital after crashing into the World Trade Center memorial near Fire Station 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The crash happened around 5:11 p.m. Saturday evening at the crossroads of Santa Barbara Avenue and Broad Street.

Crews said a single vehicle hit the face of the 9/11 memorial before continuing across the street and crashing into a pole.

Pictures taken by firefighters show multiple letters were knocked loose on the memorial's sign.





The victim was removed from their car by firefighters and taken to the hospital. It is unclear how serious their injuries are.