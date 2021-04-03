Skip to Content
Lane blocked on HWY 101 after 3-vehicle crash near Avila Beach

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - One lane on Highway 101 was temporarily closed Saturday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash between Avila Beach and Pismo Beach.

The crash was reported around 3:07 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of the Shell Beach Road offramp.

CAL FIRE crews responded and located five victims, two of whom were transported to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol reported one lane of the freeway was blocked by a vehicle involved in the crash around 3:14 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

