Semi-truck crash causes injuries, road closures in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Two semi-trucks collided on Highway 46 near the 101 overpass in Paso Robles causing road closures Monday morning.
The incident happened before 8:45 a.m.
Paso Robles Fire said some individuals were injured, but it is unclear how man or how serious their wounds are.
Injury collision 46E / 101 underpass. Major traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/dHRThDEMxK— Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) February 15, 2021
The area required extensive cleanup due to debris in the roadway. Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection until it was reopened at 12:46 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
