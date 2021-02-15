Semi-truck crash causes injuries, road closures in Paso Robles

Traffic

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Two semi-trucks collided on Highway 46 near the 101 overpass in Paso Robles causing road closures Monday morning.

The incident happened before 8:45 a.m.

Paso Robles Fire said some individuals were injured, but it is unclear how man or how serious their wounds are.

Injury collision 46E / 101 underpass. Major traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/dHRThDEMxK — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) February 15, 2021

The area required extensive cleanup due to debris in the roadway. Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection until it was reopened at 12:46 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.