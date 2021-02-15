Skip to Content
Semi-truck crash causes injuries, road closures in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Two semi-trucks collided on Highway 46 near the 101 overpass in Paso Robles causing road closures Monday morning.

The incident happened before 8:45 a.m.

Paso Robles Fire said some individuals were injured, but it is unclear how man or how serious their wounds are.

The area required extensive cleanup due to debris in the roadway. Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection until it was reopened at 12:46 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

