One person seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 154 Tuesday night.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on Highway 154 at West Camino Cielo, bringing traffic to a crawl.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a gray Subaru and a silver Hyundai collided into each other, sending debris into the roadway and blocking both lanes of the highway. Both vehicles sustained major front end damage.

Eastbound traffic was stopped due to the crash. Tow trucks and ambulances were called in to respond.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said one person suffered major injuries in the crash and another suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to the hospital.

Although both vehicles were heavily damaged no extrication was required, Bertucelli said.

Veh. Acc. Hwy 154 at W. Camino Cielo. SBC on scene with a head on. 1 red and 1 green. Both Tx and transported to SBCH. No extrication required. Minor fire in 1 vehicle. Traffic restrictions in the area. Call Newsline. C/T1723. pic.twitter.com/MQvUTlRMCc — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) February 10, 2021

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and take Highway 101 as a detour.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for additional details as we learn more.