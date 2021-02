Traffic

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - An overturned big rig is blocking the number two lane on Highway 101 in Carpinteria. Northbound traffic is being heavily impacted. The California Highway Patrol has closed the highway at Bailard Ave.

An overturned tanker truck is partially blocking the No. 2 (right) lane of northbound US 101 south of Santa Monica Road in Carpinteria. Traffic is moving slowly in this area. Caltrans, a Haz-Mat team and CHP are on the scene. No estimate for this lane re-opening.@CaltransD5 — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) February 2, 2021

The accident is south of the Santa Monica Road exit. It's not known what the tanker is carrying, but a Caltrans HAZMAT team is on the scene.

There is no estimated time for reopening.