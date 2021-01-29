Fatal car crash near Buellton

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One person has died following a two vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Buellton. The crash happened just after 7 p.m.

One of the cars flipped over onto it's side off the highway and into a tree, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez says the driver lost consciousness while in the vehicle following the crash. First responders rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Rodriguez believes the driver was at least 60 years old.

First responders cut out the windshield of the car to free the passenger. She was taken to Marian Regional Hospital in Santa Maria with major injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken by a passing motorist to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, according to Rodriguez.

As of 8:35 p.m. the left hand, number one lane is closed. Vehicles can pass through in the right lane, but north bound traffic is impacted in the area near where Highway 101 and 154 meet.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. An earlier version of this article stated this was a three car crash, but Sgt. Rodriguez clarified they are now only aware of two cars involved in the accident.