City of Goleta to repair dip in Cathedral Oaks Road between Los Carneros, Glen Annie

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta will begin a road repair project on Tuesday, Jan. 5, to fill in the dip on Cathedral Oaks Road between Los Carneros and Glen Annie roads.

The project will provide a smoother ride for drivers and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

Half of the roadway will be closed at a time during the project.

Traffic control will be in place and flaggers will direct two-way traffic between the single open lane.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Delays are expected so be sure to plan your schedule accordingly over the next two weeks and slow your speeds in the immediate area.

“The Department of Public Works is excited to address the dip on Cathedral Oaks Road," said City of Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling. "The repair method is based on a thorough geotechnical investigation that ultimately showed that a relatively inexpensive method of leveling the roadway could be used. The repair method will also have far less impacts on roadway users by shortening the construction duration. We appreciate your patience during the construction period.”

To repair the dip, workers will be injecting material treatment beneath the roadway which will bring the road elevations back to level grade.

The city said this project does not include asphalt surface repairs for the road at this time. However, roadway surface repairs will be included in a future paving project after confirmation that roadway settling has been resolved.