Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Ventura

Traffic

VENTURA, Calif. - A pedestrian is in serious condition Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Ventura Friday evening.

The crash happened around 5:34 p.m. on the southbound side of Victoria Avenue between Valentine Road and the northbound freeway onramp.

Police received numerous 911 calls regarding the crash. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries.

The pedestrian was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian had tried to cross the road in an area where pedestrians are prohibited.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained at the scene and reportedly cooperated with police.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Ventura Police Department.