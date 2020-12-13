Skip to Content
Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - A pedestrian was in serious condition Saturday night after being struck by an oncoming vehicle while crossing a road in Ventura.

Police found the 33-year-old man suffering from major injuries on Telegraph Road west of Mills Road around 6:50 p.m.

Ventura City Fire treated his wounds at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital. His current condition is unclear at this time.

Officers said their initial investigation determined the man had been walking south across the westbound lanes of Telegraph Road when he was hit by a car driving westbound in the number one lane.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Officers said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police Department Traffic Unit at 805-339-4451.

