One person dies in rollover crash south of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - One person died Monday evening following a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Arroyo Grande.

The crash happened around 6:24 p.m. on Los Berros Road just north of Gus Way.

CAL FIRE and CHP personnel both responded to the scene. The car was reportedly found on the right-hand side of Los Berros with debris in the road.

Fire crews said one person was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A search for additional victims was underway, but no people were located.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

