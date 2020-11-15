Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Atascadero

Traffic

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Atascadero police reported that a 22-year-old woman sustained moderate to major injuries after being struck by a car while walking in Atascadero.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the crash at El Camino Real and East Mall around 6:07 p.m. Saturday evening.

Upon arriving, officers determined the woman had been walking eastbound in the marked crosswalk of the El Camino Real intersection.

At the same time, a Nissan was traveling southbound in the number one lane of El Camino Real when it hit the woman. She was treated for moderate to major injuries at the scene before being transported to the hospital in a ground ambulance.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was not injured and stayed at the scene for the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved.

The southbound lanes of El Camino Real at West Mall were closed for about one hour following the collision.

The Atascadero Police Department would like to remind drivers that, even though many crosswalks in the city have flashing pavement lights to alert drivers of the presence of pedestrians, drivers must still remain vigilant and look for people in the roadway when the lights are off.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Atascadero Police Department Traffic Unit.

If anyone has questions or information about this incident, they can contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.