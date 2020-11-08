Three injured following crash on Los Osos Valley Road near San Luis Obispo

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Two lanes of Los Osos Valley Road were blocked Sunday evening after a crash that left three people injured.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Foothill Boulevard west of San Luis Obispo.

Responding CHP officers determined that a black Jeep and silver sedan had been in a head-on collision and were blocking lanes.

CAL FIRE responded to the scene and found three victims with injuries varying from minor to moderate. Two of the victims were trapped inside a vehicle and required extrication.

As of 5:35 p.m., CAL FIRE said Los Osos Valley Road is expected to be blocked for 30 to 40 more minutes.

#FoothillIC Expect traffic to be blocked approximately 30-45 minutes. Use alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/pJRGRDvhGr — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 9, 2020

San Luis Obispo City Fire and SLO County Sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, however, CHP reported that the Jeep had been seen swerving prior to the crash.