One lane of HWY 101 closed after fatal crash near El Capitan State Beach

Traffic

CAPITAN, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash on Highway 101 at El Capitan Ranch Road Friday night.

The crash happened around 7:51 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

A witness at the scene told CHP they saw the vehicle involved swerve violently to avoid hitting something during the incident.

The CHP website said the number one lane of the highway was closed around 8 p.m. while emergency personnel respond. However, it is expected to reopen shortly.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.