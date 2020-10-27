Cyclist killed after being struck by car near Fillmore

Traffic

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A cyclist was killed Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 126 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 126 east of Main Street in Fillmore.

California Highway Patrol arrived on scene after receiving multiple calls about the crash. There they found a middle-aged man who was struck by a Nissan Sentra while riding his bike. Paramedics arrived on scene but the man was declared dead from his injuries.

The driver of the Sentra cooperated with the investigation. CHP says it appears the cyclist was riding within the traffic lanes on the westbound side of the highway and the driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid the crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries, CHP said. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Traffic was closed for about four hours while emergency responders were on the scene.

No arrests were made and CHP said it's unclear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation by CHP Moorpark. Anyone with information about the crash should contact their office at 805-553-0800.