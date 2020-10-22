Highway 101 Summerland project to begin

Traffic

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - Construction on Highway 101 is in Summerland set to begin as early as November 1.

The project will widen Highway 101 to three lanes in each direction. At the Evans Avenue Under crossing, a new bridge segment will connect the freeway bridges and add pedestrian, bike lane, and lighting improvements underneath Highway 101.

At the Sheffield Drive interchange, new and freeway bridges will be built along with new and improved on- and off-ramps. The on-ramp at Wallace Avenue will be replaced and a new retaining wall will be added for the wider freeway. There are also two new sound walls.