Oxnard man killed in Tuesday crash

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was killed in a crash on Ventura Road Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Ventura Road, south of Wagon Wheel Road.

Oxnard police said the 49-year-old driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Ventura Road when the pickup crashed into the center divider. After that, the vehicle hit a structure support for the train bridge.

The driver was critically injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released following the notification of next of kin.

Police say it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Officer Manuel Perez at 805-385-7750.