Old Town Goleta sidewalk improvement project nears completion

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta announced Monday that their Sidewalk Improvement Project in Old Town Goleta is approaching completion.

At this time, the contractor is working on Phase 4 out of five phases.

Utility work by Southern California Edison, Frontier Communications, Cox Communications, and Goleta Water District will take place in August and will impact area residents. The work is needed to complete the project and the City’s construction management team, contractor, and utilities are working to minimize the impacts to the residents during construction. SCE and GWD will be providing notifications to the residents with the work details prior to starting their work.

As part of Phase 3, the sidewalks on Magnolia Avenue, Orange Avenue, Armitos Avenue, South Fairview Avenue, Aguila Avenue, Gato Avenue, and sections of Mandarin Avenue have been constructed and the base roadway paving work is complete.

Phase 4 is now underway, including sidewalk and retaining curbs on the east side of Pine Avenue.

Final paving on the streets will occur at the end of the entire project so that the paving surface can be uniform. More details will be provided by the City as this portion of the project nears. It is expected to take about four days.

“The contractor and construction management team continue to perform admirably with construction, traffic control, and resident interactions, all while under the strain of the mandatory COVID-19 orders. The improvements in Old Town are much needed, and we are excited to be entering the final phases and wrapping up the overall paving in the coming months,” said Senior Project Engineer, James Winslow, PE.

The contractor has started Phase 4 work on the northern section of Nectarine Avenue, the southern section of Orange Avenue, and Pine Avenue. Work on Phase 4 is anticipated to be completed in August.

Additional project information, including a map of the proposed project phases, can be found on the City's website here.

For questions about construction or the project, you can email sidewalks@cityofgoleta.org or call the Construction Management Inspector, Daniel Anderson, at (805) 869-3727.