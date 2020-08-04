Multiple traffic projects underway in San Luis Obispo County

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Three different traffic construction projects are underway in Oceano, San Miguel and Atascadero.

Oceano

In Oceano, the San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works began an asphalt paving project, including upgrades to sidewalks, gutters and accessible curb ramps.

This work is required to maintain the pavement condition in order to provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future. The curb ramp upgrades are required to meet the current standards for accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The work on multiple streets is expected to be completed by November. Traffic may be detoured or set up with one-way traffic control during that time.

Lane closures will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic delays are expected to last up to 10 minutes each during major operations.

Affected streets include:

Airpark Drive from Railroad Street to Pier Avenue

Norswing Drive from Mendel Drive to Pier Avenue

Truman Drive from Highway 1 to Norswing Drive

Pershing Drive from Norswing Drive to Highway 1

Dewey Road from Mendel Drive to Pershing Drive

Mendel Drive from Airpark Road to Railroad Street

Railroad Street from Highway 1 to Pershing Drive

22nd Street from Silver Spur Place to Pike Street

San Miguel

In San Miguel, road improvements on Highway 101 from north of Monterey Road to the San Marcos Creek Bridge in San Luis Obispo County to south of the East Garrison Overcrossing near Camp Roberts in Monterey County have just been completed.

The eight-mile improvement project re-aligned the 101, added a new southbound onramp at South Mission Street and increased the bridge clearance height at Camp Roberts. Drainage systems, guardrails and lighting were also improved.

“These major improvements in the San Miguel area will benefit thousands of travelers who visit the Central Coast and the many commuters who live in this region,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

The project cost about $53 million in total.

Atascadero

In Atascadero, one-way reversing traffic control began on Highway 41 while workers move telephone poles on Monday. This project will take place through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic control will begin one mile west of San Gabriel Road for those traveling westbound and one-half mile west of Old Morro Road for those headed eastbound.

This work may continue Monday, August 10, if necessary.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, drivers can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website here.