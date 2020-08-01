Traffic backs up on HWY 101 in Carpinteria after crash near Bates Road
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Traffic backed up on Highway 101 after two vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes near Carpinteria Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 1:34 p.m. just north of Bates Road.
The CHP Incident Information Page reports that a white pickup truck collided with another vehicle on the highway.
The truck reportedly sustained major fender damage.
Both the number one and two lanes were blocked by the crash at 1:47 p.m. CHP reported both lanes were reopened at 2:45 p.m.
Firefighters and AMR responded to the scene. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
