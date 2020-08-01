Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 2:40 pm

Traffic backs up on HWY 101 in Carpinteria after crash near Bates Road

caltrans rincon road carp crash backup
Caltrans
A Caltrans traffic camera posted at Rincon Road shows traffic backed up from a crash on Highway 101.

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Traffic backed up on Highway 101 after two vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes near Carpinteria Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:34 p.m. just north of Bates Road.

The CHP Incident Information Page reports that a white pickup truck collided with another vehicle on the highway.

The truck reportedly sustained major fender damage.

Both the number one and two lanes were blocked by the crash at 1:47 p.m. CHP reported both lanes were reopened at 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters and AMR responded to the scene. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Santa Barbara- S County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply