SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- State Route 192 in Santa Barbara was closed on Friday due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

The highway was closed between Mission Canyon Road and Cheltenham Road in Santa Barbara County after a crash involving a semi-trailer truck.

Caltrans and CHP responded to the scene.

Caltrans provided no estimated time for the reopening of the road.

