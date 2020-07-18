Fatal crash reported after vehicle goes over side of Highway 101 in Ventura

Traffic

VENTURA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Ventura firefighters responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash off the side of Highway 101 in Ventura early Saturday morning.

CHP received reports of the vehicle about 50 feet over the northbound side of the freeway just north of the Telephone Road exit around 2:03 a.m. The vehicle reportedly landed on its roof.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene immediately.

A full closure of the freeway was instated around 4:13 a.m. while emergency personnel worked to access the overturned vehicle. A portion of Telephone Road was also closed during this time. Traffic from the freeway was diverted onto Telephone during the freeway closure.

Northbound lanes were reopened around 5:20 a.m.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured during the incident, however, the crash has been classified by CHP as fatal.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.