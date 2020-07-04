One person seriously injured in US 101 crash near Los Alamos

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters, AMR, CalStar and CHP responded to a major crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos early Saturday morning that left one person with serious injuries.

The crash was called in around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the southbound lanes of the US 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road.

Upon arriving, the first engine found a two-vehicle crash involving two people.

County Fire said one person sustained minor injuries and required no treatment on the scene.

However, the second victim sustained major injuries. Firefighters said that victim was ejected from the vehicle. They were treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown by CalStar to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The current condition of that patient is unclear.

The crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

All traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.