Goleta’s Old Town Sidewalk Project begins Phase 3 out of 5

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta has completed the second of five phases of its Old Town Sidewalk Improvement Project. The third phase is now underway.

With the completion of the second phase, parking and sidewalk space has been increased in Old Town Goleta specifically around Magnolia Avenue, Orange Avenue, Armitos Avenue, South Fairview Avenue, Aguila Avenue, and sections of Mandarin Avenue.

The second phase also added 39 much-needed back-in angled parking spaces on Magnolia Avenue north of Mandarin Avenue.

Phase three of the improvement project is expected to be completed by early July.

The third phase involves working on the remaining two sections of Mandarin Avenue as well as Gato Avenue.

“The contractor and construction management team have been doing a superb job with construction, traffic control, and resident interactions, all while under the strain of the mandatory COVID-19 orders. The improvements in Old Town are much needed, and we are excited to be entering the final phases and wrapping up the overall paving in the coming months,” said Senior Project Engineer James Winslow, PE.

More information about the Sidewalk Improvement Project can be found on the city's website here.

The city thanks residents in the Old Town area for their continued patience and support of the project.

Any questions or comments can be directed to sidewalks@cityofgoleta.org or Construction Manager Matt Davis at 805-450-7949.