Motorcyclist killed in crash on Foxen Canyon Road east of Santa Maria Valley

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Santa Barbara County Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:12 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foxen Canyon Road at Depot Street in Sisquoc, a census-designated place within the county.

Santa Barbara County Fire said the first arriving engine on scene discovered a single motorcycle that had crashed head-on into an oncoming passenger vehicle.

There were three people inside the car and one person riding the motorcycle.

The three people in the car were reported as sustaining only minor injuries. However, the motorcyclist was killed on impact.

The CHP Incident Information Page reported the motorcycle caught on fire around 6:16 p.m. Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and said the burn extended into the nearby brush slightly but was quickly put out.

CHP temporarily blocked the entire roadway while emergency personnel responded to the crash. As of 8:17 p.m., the road was reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.