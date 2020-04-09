Two cars crash, injuring 4 on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two cars collided Thursday evening on Highway 154 leaving four people injured.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the crash around 6:03 p.m. at Painted Cave Road.

The first arriving engine described the crash as a two-sedan, T-bone style collision.

The fire department said of the four patients, one was critically injured, one was moderately injured and two were minorly injured.

Extensive extrication was required to get one of the passengers out of the vehicles.

All of the patients were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

CHP is conducting traffic control and investigating the cause of the crash. None of the vehicles went over the side.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.