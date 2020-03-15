Skip to Content
Two injured after car overturns on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to an overturned car on Highway 154 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

CHP said a white sedan was located on its roof in the roadway.

Two people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Major injuries were involved.

According to the CHP website, power lines may be involved in this collision.

CHP is investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

