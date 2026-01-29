Captain Scott Safechuck retires after 26 years serving Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire Captain Scott Safechuck is retiring after 26 years serving the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, according to the Department's Instagram page.

Safechuck spent 26 of his 35 years in the fire and emergency services in Santa Barbara, serving as the SBCFD's public information officer for the past few years.

Your News Channel worked in tandem with Safechuck during several emergencies over the years, including the recent Palisades and Eaton fires.