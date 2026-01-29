Skip to Content
Top Stories

Captain Scott Safechuck retires after 26 years serving Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SBCFD
By
New
today at 3:08 pm
Published 3:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire Captain Scott Safechuck is retiring after 26 years serving the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, according to the Department's Instagram page.

Safechuck spent 26 of his 35 years in the fire and emergency services in Santa Barbara, serving as the SBCFD's public information officer for the past few years.

Your News Channel worked in tandem with Safechuck during several emergencies over the years, including the recent Palisades and Eaton fires.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.