Heating up Friday, toasty & windy weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure is building in strongly to quickly warm us up into the 80s on Friday and into the weekend.

Strong north winds will help keep skies clear but are triggering some local weather alerts.

A wind advisory is in effect for the southwestern coast until 3am Friday with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Another advisory will go in effect for portions of San Luis Obispo County 3am-11am Friday with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Over the weekend winds will shift easterly, creating gusty Santa Anas between LA and Ventura Counties, 20-40 mph winds expected.

There is a chance for heat advisories to be issued Sunday and Monday with near record heat expected.

Onshore winds return Tuesday causing a coastal cooldown. There is a chance for another rainstorm to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain Thursday through Friday next week.