Annual Dolphin Derby Festival makes a splash at Chase Palm Park Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Dolphin Derby Festival took place Sunday at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara, a fun, free event for community members.

It's a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and is a fun and exciting event for attendees to race plastic dolphins down a 100 foot pool watercourse.

The free event had 4 races for cash prizes and is a environmental friendly event, reusing the water for each race.

"This is our annual fundraiser for both our community and international project, we're a service club and this funds all the great work we do in Santa Barbara and in other countries," said Rotary of Santa Barbara President, Liz Alves. "I think we live in such a digital world where we're doing so much on screens that this spectacle of thousands of plastic colorful dolphins just racing down a water slide, it's just pure delight."

Kids had the chance to decorate their dolphins for the kid race and participate in fun activities like face painting and play with bubbles.